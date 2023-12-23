Left Menu

President's winter sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad concludes

A single-storied building, it contains 11 rooms.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-12-2023 11:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 11:00 IST
President's winter sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad concludes
Representative image Image credit; Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu's annual sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam here concluded on Saturday and she flew back to the national capital.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his ministerial colleagues and several other dignitaries gave a warm send-off to the President at the Air Force Station, Hakimpet here.

The President arrived in Hyderabad on December 18 as part of the annual southern sojourn and stayed at the Rashtrapathi Nilayam located in Bollarum in Secunderabad.

During her stay, the President visited the handloom and spinning unit as well as theme pavilion at Pochampally in Yadadri Bhuvnagiri district on December 20.

A replica of the flag post on which the tricolour was hoisted, after the taking down of the Hyderabad flag, soon after the liberation of the Princely State of Hyderabad was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu on December 21 among the various tourist attractions inaugurated at Rashtrapati Nilayam.

The President visits the Rashtrapati Nilayam and stays there at least once a year and conducts official business from the Nilayam, one of the Presidential Retreats.

Constructed in 1860, this building (Rashtrapati Nilayam) has a total land area of 90 acres. A single-storied building, it contains 11 rooms. It also has a dining hall, cinema hall, Darbar Hall and dining room among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023