Haryana govt announces winter vacations in schools from January 1 to 15 due to increasing cold

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 11:58 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The Haryana Government on Saturday announced winter vacations for all Government and Private schools from January 1 to January 15, 2024. The decision comes in view of the cold wave expected in the state in the next few days. The schools will open on January 16, 2024 as per the circular issued by the state administration. The information was shared by the Haryana Chief Minister's office's official Twitter handle.

"In view of the increasing cold, the Haryana government has announced winter vacation in all government and private schools of the state from January 1 to January 15, 2024. During this period all schools will remain closed," an official circular issued by the state administration stated. The Government asked all District Education Officers, District Elementary Education Officers and principals to adhere to the guidelines given by the Haryana Government.

Yesterday, the minimum temperatures were recorded in the range of 4-8°C over most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, as per the India Meteorological Department. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a rise of about 2°C in minimum temperatures during the next 24 hours. Dense Fog conditions are very likely in the morning hours in isolated pockets of Haryana on the 24th and 25th of December. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

