Assam: Police recover large amount of ammunition in Karbi Anglong, two nabbed

Assam Police and CRPF personnel in a joint operation arrested two people and recovered a large amount of ammunition from the Bokajan area in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Saturday. 150 live ammunition of AK series rifle and Insas rifle, six magazines, and some other items were recovered from the possession of two people.

Based on a tip-off, a joint team of police and CRPF conducted naka checking at Khatkhati area under Bokajan Sub-Division on Friday evening and intercepted a passenger bus that was coming from Dimapur, Nagaland. Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan Rustom Raj Brahma, told ANI over the phone that, during the search, the security personnel caught two persons and recovered a large amount of ammunition and six magazines from them.

"The arrested persons had stolen a bag of security personnel from Dimapur railway station. They were on their way to Nagaon," the SDPO informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)