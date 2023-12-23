Left Menu

Assam: Five arrested with over 300 gm heroin in Cachar district

Nine soap cases containing 306.51 grams of heroin were recovered from the accused.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 12:46 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 12:46 IST
Soap cases containing contraband drugs. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Five persons were arrested from a scrap shop in Meherpur Botertol area with over 300 grams of heroin, a senior police officer said here on Saturday. The arrested persons were identified as scrap shop owner Amaj Hussain Barbhuyia (30), his staff Mostak Ahmed (25), the drug delivery accused Rajan Ahmed (21), Chumki Begum Mazumdar (above 18), and another person Mokbul Alam Laskar (29).

Nine soap cases containing 306.51 grams of heroin were recovered from the accused, Cachar district Superintendent of Police (SP) Numal Mahatta said. Detailing about the raid, the SP said, "Acting on a reliable source regarding the delivery of drugs consignment at Meherpur Botertol area in a scrap shop of Amaj Hussain Barbhuiya, the raid was conducted on Friday."

Barbhuiya including his staff named Mostak Ahmed were apprehended and interrogated, the SP said. During interrogation, the apprehended persons revealed that the drug consignment was to be delivered to his shop.

Police laid a trap and also arrested Rajan Ahmed and Chumki Begum, who came on a bike to deliver the drug consignment, the SP said. Further, legal action is being initiated. (ANI)

