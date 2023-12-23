Left Menu

Domestic coal-based power generation rises 8.38% to 779.1 billion units in Apr-Nov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 13:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The domestic coal-based power generation increased 8.38 per cent to 779.1 Billion Units (BU) in April-November FY24 , an official statement said on Saturday.

In the year-ago period, the domestic coal-based power generation stood at 718.83 BU.

India's power generation increased 7.71 per cent in the period under review, the coal ministry said in a statement.

The overall coal-based power generation witnessed a year-on-year increase of 11.19 per cent during the period on account of unprecedented rise in temperature, delayed monsoon in the northern region of the country coupled with the resumption of full commercial activities post-Covid.

Coal import for blending decreased substantially by 44.28 per cent to 15.16 million tonne (MT) up to November in the current fiscal from 27.21 MT in the year-ago period, despite the escalating power demand.

''This shows the nation's commitment to self-reliance in coal production and minimising overall coal imports,'' the ministry said.

The government is persistent in its efforts to further enhance coal production, aiming to increase availability and reduce dependence on imported coal, thereby safeguarding foreign reserves.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

