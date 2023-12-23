Left Menu

Uganda extends oil exploration licence for Nigeria's Oranto by two years

Uganda's oil ministry said it has granted Nigerian firm Oranto Petroleum Limited a two-year renewal of an oil exploration licence for two blocks located in the west of the country.

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 23-12-2023 13:59 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 13:54 IST
Uganda extends oil exploration licence for Nigeria's Oranto by two years
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Uganda's oil ministry said it has granted Nigerian firm Oranto Petroleum Limited a two-year renewal of an oil exploration licence for two blocks located in the west of the country. The licence extension, which covers the Ngassa Deep and Ngassa Shallow exploration areas, will allow the firm to conduct both exploration and appraisal drilling activity, the ministry said in a statement released late on Friday.

Uganda discovered commercial oil deposits in its Albertine Graben basin along its border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2006, and aims to commence production in 2025. The country's two development fields, Kingfisher and Tilenga, are jointly owned by France's TotalEnergies, China's CNOOC and Uganda's state-owned Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC).

Environmental groups and climate change activists have criticised Uganda's efforts to develop its oil resources, saying it will soil fragile eco-systems, displace people and ruin livelihoods. Energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa rejected the criticism and said Uganda was "committed to responsibly developing our oil and gas resources."

"Proceeds from petroleum resources will be channelled into supporting Uganda's efforts to achieve its energy transition plan," Nankabirwa added in the statement. Oranto has held the licences to the blocks since 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory, political hurdles; Exclusive-India probe into bribery claim in toxic syrup tests nears completion and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia's cannabis industry in crisis over regulatory,...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug; Cuba quietly authorizes euthanasia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Ionis-AstraZeneca's nerve disease drug;...

 Global
3
Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new Covid variant scare

Isolation ward, other arrangements tightened at Dehradun's hospital amid new...

 India
4
OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of Reserves, Showing USD14.9 Billion in Primary Assets

OKX Leads the Way in Transparency and Trust with 14th Consecutive Proof of R...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023