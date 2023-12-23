Left Menu

Power theft case against 36 consumers in Navi Mumbai

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-12-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 19:02 IST
The Navi Mumbai Police has registered a criminal case for power theft against 36 people from Ghansoli area, an official said on Saturday.

The power theft of 96,210 units which runs into Rs 24,17, 190 was detected during October 6 to 11, following which a case was registered under the Indian Electricity Act against 36 power consumers, some of them commercial units. Police registered a case on a complaint lodged by Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) officials.

