PWD to carry out maintenance work in Delhi on war footing ahead of Republic Day

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi instructed the Principal Secretary of PWD to carry out the repair and maintenance works in the national capital on war footing in view of Republic Day, an official release said on Saturday. As per the release, Minister Atishi has also sought weekly reports to monitor the progress of maintenance works, including the painting of all road markings and the repair of all minor breakages in footpaths.

"PWD is incharge of maintaining the major road infrastructure of Delhi. Therefore, it is important that PWD starts repair and maintenance on a war footing so that the entire city can be spruced up by January 26th," the release stated. "Republic Day is an extremely important day in the history of the nation. It is a day of pride for all citizens of this country. It is also important to ensure that residents of Delhi feel proud of their city," it further said.

The repair and maintenance tasks include repair of all minor breakages of footpaths, repair of all minor breakages in central verges, painting of all road markings, painting of all kerbstones on footpaths and central verges, painting of all grills and pruning of hedges in the central verges and on footpaths will be undertaken in the national capital following the PWD minister's directions. "Weekly reports of the progress of this work has to be submitted to my office on every Monday," the release added. (ANI)

