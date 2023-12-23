Left Menu

PWD to carry out maintenance work in Delhi on war footing ahead of Republic Day

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi instructed the Principal Secretary of PWD to carry out the repair and maintenance works in the national capital on war footing in view of Republic Day, an official release said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 19:06 IST
PWD to carry out maintenance work in Delhi on war footing ahead of Republic Day
Delhi Minister Atishi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi instructed the Principal Secretary of PWD to carry out the repair and maintenance works in the national capital on war footing in view of Republic Day, an official release said on Saturday. As per the release, Minister Atishi has also sought weekly reports to monitor the progress of maintenance works, including the painting of all road markings and the repair of all minor breakages in footpaths.

"PWD is incharge of maintaining the major road infrastructure of Delhi. Therefore, it is important that PWD starts repair and maintenance on a war footing so that the entire city can be spruced up by January 26th," the release stated. "Republic Day is an extremely important day in the history of the nation. It is a day of pride for all citizens of this country. It is also important to ensure that residents of Delhi feel proud of their city," it further said.

The repair and maintenance tasks include repair of all minor breakages of footpaths, repair of all minor breakages in central verges, painting of all road markings, painting of all kerbstones on footpaths and central verges, painting of all grills and pruning of hedges in the central verges and on footpaths will be undertaken in the national capital following the PWD minister's directions. "Weekly reports of the progress of this work has to be submitted to my office on every Monday," the release added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023