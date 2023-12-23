India setting the global agenda, giving leadership to world: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla on Saturday addressed young cost accountants at a function organised by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India in New Delhi. On this occasion, while mentioning the contribution of cost accountants in nation-building, Birla said that they are contributing with full commitment to achieving the resolve of building a developed India by 2047. Their efficient financial management holds special importance in business, industry, service and government sectors, Birla said.

"Highlighting the role of cost accountants in the present context, Birla said that India is progressing rapidly in the global arena, and there is no sector in which India is not growing fast. In G20, India gave the direction to the whole world. The slogan 'Vasudhaib Kutumbakam' Earth One Family One Future means that if everyone has to move forward in the world then we will have to work as a family. Together, we will prosper. By giving leadership to the world, India is working to bring change in the world," as per a press release from the minister's office. Today, India is setting the global agenda and giving leadership to the world, noted Birla. India is leading in providing solutions to every challenge, from climate change to green energy. To compete in the field of service and manufacturing sectors, our products and services must be excellent, he suggested.

"In the coming time, India will produce every good, every service and every product in an excellent manner at low cost. And in this context the role of youth is important, Birla stressed. In this context, youth have a big role in how they can take the country forward with their contribution, their duties and responsibilities," Birla added. "Mentioning Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Birla said that today India is rapidly moving towards self-reliance; most of the companies in the world want to invest in India because our youth are the best in the world in terms of their intellectual capacity, their innovation, their thinking and their attitude towards work. Commitment is our biggest strength," as per the release.

Birla also said that India is the country making the biggest contribution to the economic sector through startups. Based on innovations and research, the youth of India have taken society forward in every field. Today, the solution to every challenge in the world is coming from India. "Birla called upon the young Cost Accountants to use their innovative thinking to reduce costs and improve the quality of Indian products so that they can become more competitive at the global level. Their efforts will play an important role in strengthening the economy," as per the release. (ANI)

