Meghalaya: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Tura region

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit the Tura area in the West Garo Hills region of Meghalaya on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 7.25 pm at a depth of 5 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 25.55 and longitude 90.48, as per the NCS. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5 occurred on December 23 at 19:25 IST, Lat: 25.55 and Long: 90.48, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 28km E of Tura, Meghalaya," NCS posted. (ANI)

