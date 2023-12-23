Left Menu

Meghalaya: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Tura region

3.5 occurred on December 23 at 19

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 20:27 IST
Meghalaya: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Tura region
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit the Tura area in the West Garo Hills region of Meghalaya on Saturday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred around 7.25 pm at a depth of 5 km.

The epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at latitude 25.55 and longitude 90.48, as per the NCS. "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5 occurred on December 23 at 19:25 IST, Lat: 25.55 and Long: 90.48, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 28km E of Tura, Meghalaya," NCS posted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

