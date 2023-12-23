Telangana: No casualties reported in fire which broke out at hospital in Hyderabad

A massive fire broke out at a nine-storey building, which also housed a hospital, in the Gudimalkapur area of Telangana's Hyderabad, said an official. However, no casualties were reported, added the official.

"We received a fire call at around 5:50 p.m. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire has been brought under control. Meanwhile, patients who were admitted to the hospital were shifted to another hospital. There are no reports of casualties," said GV Narayana Rao, Additional Director of Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services. "The LED hoarding installed on top of the building caught fire," he added. (ANI)

