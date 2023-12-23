Left Menu

PM Modi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary

"Respectful tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his birth anniversary who dedicated his entire life to the welfare of farmers," posted Prime Minister on X.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 20:57 IST
PM Modi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary on Saturday. "Respectful tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his birth anniversary who dedicated his entire life to the welfare of farmers," posted Prime Minister on X.

Chaudhary Charan Singh was an Indian politician who served as the 5th prime minister of India from July 1979 to January 1980. He also served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh twice.

Historians and people alike frequently refer to him as the champion of India's peasants. Earlier in the day, the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (old Parliament building) echoed with solemnity as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh Narayan Singh, led a group of parliamentarians in paying heartfelt floral tributes to the late Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary.

Amidst a dignified gathering, Secretary General of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh also paid homage to the esteemed leader, underscoring the significance of the occasion. As a mark of remembrance, a meticulously crafted booklet featuring the life and achievements of Chaudhary Charan Singh, published in both Hindi and English by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, was presented to the distinguished attendees.

Charan Singh, who was also known as a farmer leader, served the nation as Union Minister under Morarji Desai's government. (ANI)

