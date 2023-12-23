CM Yogi participates in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Bijnor

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Bijnor is progressing towards becoming an exemplary district in Western Uttar Pradesh by aligning with the mainstream of development. Addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra organized in Bijnor, the Chief Minister said, "The benefits of development are not limited to just one person but are accessible to everyone. The first condition for this is security. In this regard, the government has curbed crime and criminals across the state under the zero-tolerance policy, while in the past, there were riots every other day in Uttar Pradesh, and curfews were imposed for months."

"He further said that today there is no curfew and no unrest in UP. Previous governments used to ignore the poor, leading to hunger, illness, and a lack of housing. They only listened to a few selected people. Not only that, but young people also struggled to find jobs. When it came to organising the Kanwar Yatra, legal cases had to be filed. Today, the Kanwar Yatra is taking place, and a grand temple of Lord Ram is being built in Ayodhya," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office. Highlighting the developments of Bijnor, he said government and private medical colleges are being established in Bijnor, which no one had thought of before. Change happens when the government and society work together, prioritising development and well-being over caste, nepotism, and religion. In the last nine and a half years, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, a new India is emerging, where every citizen is being provided with all amenities.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided free housing facilities to 4 crore poor people in just nine and a half years. Along with this, facilities such as free toilets, gas connections under the Ujjwala scheme, ration, free tests during the COVID pandemic, free treatment, and free vaccines have been provided. In addition, under the 'One District, One Product' initiative, enterprises have been given a new impetus," the CM added. "Yogi further said that the double-engine government is providing life insurance benefits to businessmen as well as annual health insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to every poor person. The benefit of this scheme is being availed of by 50 crore people in the country, while 10 crore people in Uttar Pradesh are benefiting from it," as per the release.

He mentioned that today the government is respecting people's faith. Along with providing a secure environment, it is also providing employment to the youth. So far, 164,000 recruitments have been made in the police department alone. Meanwhile, more than 6 lakh government jobs have been given. He stated that every citizen of the state is now connected to the mainstream of development, and as a result, the state is progressing towards becoming the largest economic power in the country. He said that the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra has been organised to take the vision of PM Modi to every village. It is necessary to make it successful and fulfil PM Modi's resolve to establish India as the third-largest economy in the world.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the exhibition organised under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra programme, administered food to the children and gave them toys. He interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes. Additionally, keys of the PM Awas, cheques, household certificates were handed over to many beneficiaries and laptops to meritorious students.," the release stated. In the programme, District Minister-in-Charge Kapil Dev Agrawal, District Panchayat President Sakendra Pratap Singh, MLAs Ashok Kataria, Kunwar Sushant Singh, and others were present. (ANI)

