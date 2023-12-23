President Murmu witnesses Indian Army's firepower exercise in Pokhran

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a one-day visit to the desert city on Saturday, visited Pokhran and witnessed a firepower exercise involving intricate drills of fire and manoeuvres by various weapon platforms. During the programme, the President also interacted with the troops and appreciated their commitment and preparedness to defend the country.

"President Droupadi Murmu visited Pokhran and witnessed a Firepower Exercise, involving intricate drills of fire and manoeuvre by various weapon platforms. The President also interacted with the soldiers of the Indian Army and commended them for maintaining the highest standards of operational preparedness and exhorted them to continue serving the nation with the same zeal, commitment and motivation," as per a press statement from the Indian Army. Later, the President, along with Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, attended the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jaisalmer.

"Speaking on the occasion, the President said that she was happy to address this conference as the self-help groups are contributing significantly in making deprived and backward sections of society, especially women, self-reliant. She stated that we have taken a pledge to make India a developed nation when our country celebrates the centenary of independence. To achieve this goal, it is very important to be self-reliant. But it will be possible only when every woman of the country is self-reliant and empowered," as per a press release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. "The President said that women empowerment and equal participation of women in the work-force contribute significantly to social and economic progress. No country can move forward by ignoring 50 percent of its population. Important international studies and estimates highlighted that India's GDP could increase significantly if participation of women were equal to that of men in the work-force," the release stated. (ANI)

