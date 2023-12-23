Chhattisgarh CM, Dy CMs meet President Murmu, PM Modi; discuss schemes related to development

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Ministers of the state Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao paid a courtesy call to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. They also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers holding key portfolios. The Union Ministers that the Chhattisgarh CM and his deputies met included Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

After meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vishnu Deo Sai said that for the last 5 years, development has stalled in Chhattisgarh. "We have come here for the first time after taking the oath...We have met Prime Minister Modi, Vice President, Home Minister...Everyone has guided us. Development work has stalled in Chhattisgarh for the last 5 years but now a double-engine government has been formed. The public has made the BJP victorious and now all the stalled development works will be completed rapidly," the Chief Minister said.

Vishnu Deo also wrote on X, "Today in New Delhi, after paying a courtesy visit to the illustrious Prime Minister of the country, respected Narendra Modi ji, there was a detailed discussion regarding various public welfare schemes related to the development, progress and public interest of Chhattisgarh and received his guidance.""Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the double-engine government of BJP will establish new dimensions of service, good governance, public welfare and development in the state," he added. Meanwhile, CM Sai, along with the Deputy Chief Ministers, also met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"Today, a courtesy meeting was held with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Vice President's residence in New Delhi. His excellent ideas and knowledge of the constitutional process are certainly impressive," the Chief Minister posted on X. Vishnu Sai took the oath of office at Science College Ground in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on December 13.

Vishnu Deo won four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency from 1999 to 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)