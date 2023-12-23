Goa: Manipal Hospital staff celebrate Christmas in Panaji district

With Christmas just around the corner, the nursing staff at Manipal Hospital in Dona Paula village decorated the entire premises of the hospital with ornamental stuff and sang carols on Saturday. The staff participated in the celebration with excitement. The hospital's entire corner was decked out with a Christmas tree, Santa Claus, and other decorative items.

Visuals show the hospital staff singing Christmas carols and a staff member dressed up as Santa distributing chocolates to them. Considering the injured or hospitalised patients who may not be able to participate in the festivities, the staff of the hospital decided to bring some joy by celebrating the festival with the patients.

Meanwhile, the nursing team at AMRI hospital in Kolkata's Dhakuria also celebrated Christmas and sang carols to join in the festive fervour. The festival celebration is just around the corner. Images and videos from around the country reveal that people are thrilled about the celebration.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, commemorated on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration by billions of people worldwide. Recently, for this festivity, Tricity Churches' association has organised an advance Christmas celebration in Chandigarh.

A massive procession was taken out, accompanied by the sound of drums and other musical instruments. The Christian community enjoyed being a part of it and exhibiting their enthusiasm and devotion. Many, but not all, countries observe Christmas as a holiday. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations.

Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities. Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before the festival. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)