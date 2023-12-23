Himachal Pradesh: Heavy traffic hits Kasol and Manali as Christmas Eve nears

The areas of Kasol and Manali in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday witnessed significant traffic congestion and slow vehicular movement as Christmas Eve nears. Meanwhile, Atal Tunnel in Rohtang Pass received fresh snowfall on Saturday.

The Atal Tunnel, an engineering marvel in the Himalayas, is a highway tunnel constructed under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range. Located on the Leh-Manali Highway in Himachal Pradesh, India, it holds the distinction of being the longest single-tube highway tunnel situated above 10,000 feet, as per the Border Roads Organisation's official website. Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, commemorated on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration by billions of people worldwide.

Many, but not all, countries observe Christmas as a holiday. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations. Some people also have Advent calendars. Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities. It's a joyful time when children get gifts from family, friends, and Santa Claus, sometimes known as Father Christmas. Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before Christmas. (ANI)

