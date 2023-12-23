Left Menu

West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose has removed the interim Vice Chancellor of the Jadavpur University, Buddhadeb Sau, an official statement said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 23-12-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 22:08 IST
WB: Governor CV Ananda Bose removes Jadavpur University interim VC Buddhadeb Sau
West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose has removed the interim Vice Chancellor of the Jadavpur University, Buddhadeb Sau, an official statement said on Saturday. "The authorization given to Prof Buddhadeb Sau as per order no. CU/WB/22/23 dated August 17, 2023, to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the office of Vice Chancellor, Jadavpur University till further orders, is withdrawn. This order will take immediate effect", read the notice.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Jadavpur University which is going to hold its annual convocation tomorrow. The convocation, which is held on December 24 every year, witnessed uncertainty after the governor did not grant permission to hold the university's court meeting, which is crucial for hosting the event.

Governor Bose said that students had complained that they had to spend the hard-earned money of their parents for the "illegal" convocation. Earlier this year, Kolkata's Jadavpur University hit the headlines after a first-year student, Swarnodip Kundu, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel. Kundu was a first-year student of the Bengali Department, and belonged to the state's Nadia district.

His family alleged that he was a victim of ragging, evoking condemnation and outrage across the state. Meanwhile, Governor CV Ananda Bose was also dragged into the case as Education Minister Bratya Basu laid the blame for the student death at Jadavpur University (JU) on him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

