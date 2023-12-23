President Murmu visits Pokhran, interacts with Indian Army troops

President Droupadi Murmu, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, visited Pokhran on Saturday and interacted with the troops of the Desert Corps serving in the Jaisalmer Sector of Rajasthan. "The President was received by Lieutenant General AK Singh, General Officer Commanding in Chief, Southern Command. Kalraj Mishra and the Governor of Rajasthan were also present during the occasion, besides other civil and military dignitaries," as per a press release from President Murmu's office.

The president witnessed a Firepower Exercise, which involved intricate drills of fire and manoeuvre by various weapon platforms, including new-generation weapon systems. She received a first-hand experience of the prowess and battle-worthiness of the mighty Arjun tank while negotiating the desert terrain riding the tank. "While interacting with the Indian Army personnel, she acknowledged their courage and sacrifices and also conveyed her appreciation for their contribution towards the service of the Nation. She commended all ranks of the Indian Army for their commitment and maintaining the highest standards of preparedness at all times," the release stated.

Later, the President, along with Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, attended the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan in Jaisalmer. "Speaking on the occasion, the President said that she was happy to address this conference as the self-help groups are contributing significantly to making deprived and backward sections of society, especially women, self-reliant. She stated that we have taken a pledge to make India a developed nation when our country celebrates the centenary of independence. To achieve this goal, it is very important to be self-reliant. But it will be possible only when every woman of the country is self-reliant and empowered," as per a press release from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The President said that women empowerment and equal participation of women in the workforce contribute significantly to social and economic progress. No country can move forward by ignoring 50 per cent of its population. Important international studies and estimates highlighted that India's GDP could increase significantly if participation of women were equal to that of men in the workforce," the release stated. (ANI)

