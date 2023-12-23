BJP's national office bearers meeting concludes, briefings held on Ram temple, Lok Sabha elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrapped up a two-day meeting of national office-bearers, addressing crucial topics ranging from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to the progress of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The meeting, chaired by JP Nadda at the party's central office in the national capital, saw comprehensive discussions on organisational strategies and public outreach.

During the meeting, BJP officials were briefed about the ongoing efforts by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) with regard to the Ram temple construction. According to the sources, the party leaders emphasised the importance of disseminating information about these efforts to the public, directing BJP workers to actively participate in programmes organised by the RSS and VHP for the temple's construction.

To engage the public further, BJP workers were instructed to distribute pamphlets detailing the government's steps towards the grand Ram Temple and highlight opposition actions against the construction, as per the sources. While stressing transparency, the party leaders directed that visits to Ayodhya would be limited to those specifically invited, while other leaders, ministers, and MPs were encouraged to participate in prayers at temples in their respective regions, the sources said.

However, sources revealed that the focus extended beyond the Ram Temple to encompass organisational strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and enhance the outreach of 'Modi's guarantee' among the public. (ANI)

