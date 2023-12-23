Kerala: LDF convener Jayarajan accuses Congress of orchestrating attack on police personnel during march to DGP office

Kerala's ruling alliance, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), convener EP Jayarajan accused the Congress on Saturday of orchestrating an attack on police personnel during its protest march to the DGP office here. "It was a planned attack on the police. Soon after the congress march started, they started atrocities on the road using sticks and weapons," EP Jayarajan said.

"An unusual incident occurred in front of the DGP office. Usually, when there are strikes, the leaders come in procession and speak, sitting or standing. But what happened in front of the DGP office was not this type of strike. Stones were pelted at the police," he added. The Congress's protest march was against the alleged police action on youth Congress workers while they were protesting against the 'Nava Kerala Sadasu', the Pinarayi Vijayan government's mass outreach programme, alleging extravaganza while the state's public exchequer is under strain.

EP Jayarajan said that the government will not allow anarchy in the state and that strict action will be taken against the protesters who indulge in violence. The protest turned violent as the police used water cannons to disperse throngs.

"It was a shocking experience today... I was personally a witness to the brazenness of their contempt for democracy and human rights. There was a very peaceful protest going on... Suddenly, without any provocation, a tear gas shell explodes just behind the stage and a water cannon is fired... We don't understand why there's been no provocation at all, and no warning has been issued. I immediately called the DGP and protested in the strongest language," said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor while speaking to ANI. "It was a criminal act... This happened without any provocation, without any warning... Kerala is witnessing the rule of the lawless who have been given full freedom to assault the law-abiding... I'm also going to take it up with the Speaker of the Parliament because the parliamentary privileges of half a dozen MPs on the stage were violated," he added.

Nava Kerala Sadasu is an outreach programme of the government, where the chief minister and ministers will be travelling through all assembly constituencies of the state. (ANI)

