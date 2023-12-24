Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out in old building of Shimla Municipal Corporation
A fire broke out in the old building of Shimla Municipal Corporation in the early hours of January 24.
A fire broke out in the old building of Shimla Municipal Corporation in the early hours of Sunday. Fire tenders are at the spot trying to douse the fire.
The flames were seen erupting out of the building. More details are awaited. (ANI):
