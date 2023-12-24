Tamil Nadu: Fishing boat anchored at Rameswaram's Pamban catches fire

A fishing boat anchored at Rameswaram's Pamban on Sunday morning. According to sources, more than a hundred fishing boats were anchored at Pampan Harbour on Rameswaram Island when the fire broke out.

As the boat caught fire, some fishermen rushed to the spot and doused the flames. However, the boat was completely gutted in the fire.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Further inputs are awaited. (ANI)

