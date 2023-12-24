"It's a day of giving": Goa CM Pramod Sawant extends Christmas greetings

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday extended greetings to the people of state, especially the Christian brethren on the joyous occasion of Christmas. CM Sawant in his message said, "Christmas is the festival of happiness celebrated across the globe with great grandeur and enthusiasm. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and rekindles the spirit of peace and harmony. It's a day of giving. On this fortunate occasion, we deeply remember Lord Jesus, who spread the valuable message of sacrifice, love, tolerance and preached the sublime qualities of simplicity and mercy".

The Chief Minister also called for unity and brotherhood to attain the socio-economic progress and expressed his vision in making Goa a 'prosperous' state. "In Goa, we have a glorious tradition of living together in amity and unity, in spite of being a multi-religious and cultural society. Christmas strengthens this bond of brotherhood, irrespective of our beliefs which help us to achieve socio-economic progress. As we exchange good wishes, let us march towards building a prosperous Goa by channelizing all our efforts together," CM Sawant added.

Sawant further called for peace and harmony in the state. "The true spirit of Christmas reflects dedication for helping those in needs and for giving hope to those in despair, endorsing humanity among all communities living together in the State," he said. The festival of Christmas is celebrated with huge fervor in Goa which Christians forming significant 25.10 per cent of total population.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, commemorated on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration by billions of people worldwide. (ANI)

