Left Menu

"It's a day of giving": Goa CM Pramod Sawant extends Christmas greetings

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday extended greetings to the people of state, especially the Christian brethren on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 10:03 IST
"It's a day of giving": Goa CM Pramod Sawant extends Christmas greetings
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday extended greetings to the people of state, especially the Christian brethren on the joyous occasion of Christmas. CM Sawant in his message said, "Christmas is the festival of happiness celebrated across the globe with great grandeur and enthusiasm. The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Jesus Christ and rekindles the spirit of peace and harmony. It's a day of giving. On this fortunate occasion, we deeply remember Lord Jesus, who spread the valuable message of sacrifice, love, tolerance and preached the sublime qualities of simplicity and mercy".

The Chief Minister also called for unity and brotherhood to attain the socio-economic progress and expressed his vision in making Goa a 'prosperous' state. "In Goa, we have a glorious tradition of living together in amity and unity, in spite of being a multi-religious and cultural society. Christmas strengthens this bond of brotherhood, irrespective of our beliefs which help us to achieve socio-economic progress. As we exchange good wishes, let us march towards building a prosperous Goa by channelizing all our efforts together," CM Sawant added.

Sawant further called for peace and harmony in the state. "The true spirit of Christmas reflects dedication for helping those in needs and for giving hope to those in despair, endorsing humanity among all communities living together in the State," he said. The festival of Christmas is celebrated with huge fervor in Goa which Christians forming significant 25.10 per cent of total population.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, commemorated on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration by billions of people worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023