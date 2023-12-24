Left Menu

Pantoea Tagorei: Visva-Bharati discovers new bacteria, names it after Nobel laureate

A group of researchers from Visva-Bharati Universitys botany department have discovered a bacteria capable of boosting plant growth and named it Pantoea Tagorei after Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

A group of researchers from Visva-Bharati University's botany department have discovered a bacteria capable of boosting plant growth and named it 'Pantoea Tagorei' after Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore. The bacteria has immense potential to revolutionise agricultural practices, microbiologist Bomba Dam, assistant professor at the varsity’s botany department who led the research, told PTI.

''This is a plant growth promoting bacteria which will prove to be a game-changer in agriculture. It has shown immense capability to boost the cultivation of paddy, pea and chilli,'' Dam said from Santiniketan in West Bengal's Birbhum district. Dam was assisted by research scholars Raju Biswas, Abhijit Mishra, Abhinav Chakraborty, Pooja Mukhopadhyay and Sandeep Ghosh. Talking about the discovery, Dam referred to his team isolating the bacteria from the soil of Sonajhuri, an area in Santiniketan.

''We then discovered the bacteria in the coal mining belt of Jharkhand's Jharia,'' he said.

Elaborating the characteristics of the bacteria, Dam said, 'Pantoea Tagorei' efficiently extracts potassium from soil which enhances plant growth. Those found in the soil of Jharia coal mines solubilises potassium and phosphorus and fixes nitrogen which help promote plant growth. Our analysis showed that it was a new species and unique in its nature,'' said Dam. The bacteria will reduce the usage of commercial fertilisers and eventually help to cut costs for agriculture and boost crop yield, he said, adding that the Association of Microbiologists of India (AMI) has officially recognised the discovery. Their findings were also published in the Indian Journal of Microbiology.

On the reasons behind naming it after Tagore, Dam referred to the visionary agricultural pursuits of Tagore. ''That's the best way to honour Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and his son Rathindranath Tagore’s agricultural pursuits. Tagore had sent his son to study agricultural science in Illinois, USA,'' he said.

