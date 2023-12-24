Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Panchkula residence, minor girl dies from suffocation

A two-year-old girl lost her life in a fire that broke out at a house in Sector 10 of Panchkula on Saturday, police informed.

24-12-2023
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A two-year-old girl lost her life in a fire that broke out at a house in Sector 10 of Panchkula on Saturday, police informed. According to the police, the minor was caught up in the fire and smoke and suffocated to death.

The fire broke out in the servant's room on the second floor of the Sector 10 building, the police informed, adding that while the two-year-old girl died at the scene, her mother lost consciousness from suffocation and panic. The investigating officer, Vijay Kumar, told ANI that he received information had a fire had broken out at a residential building.

He added that head constable Jaswinder Singh, who was among the first responders, reached the house to find smoke billowing out of the building. "The two-year-old girl, who was lying unconscious inside the building, was taken to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival," the investigating officer said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

