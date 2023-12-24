Left Menu

Shirmoni Akali Dal chief meets Uttarakhand CM Dhami, raises two issues concerning native Sikhs

A delegation led by Shiromani Akali Dal president and former Punjab deputy chief minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Sunday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Shirmoni Akali Dal chief meets Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo credit/ PRO SAD). Image Credit: ANI
A delegation led by Shiromani Akali Dal president and former Punjab deputy chief minister, Sukhbir Singh Badal, on Sunday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The Public Relations Officer of SAD shared pictures of the meeting.

Badal called on Chief Minister Dhami at the latter's office in the state capital Dehradun. Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Badal said he discussed two issues related to Sikhs residing in Uttarakhand.

"There were two main issues related to the Sikhs residing in Uttarakhand. One of these issues pertains to the identification of land at Gurudwara Gyan Godri." "The honourable CM assured that he will invite a Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) delegation for site selection. The second issue is related to farmers whose land got bifurcated after Uttarakhand was carved out as a separate state," the former Punjab deputy CM told reporters.

He said CM Dhami assured the delegation that the issues raised would be addressed. "CM Dhami assured that he will soon form a committee to address and resolve these issues," Badal added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

