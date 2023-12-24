Left Menu

TN village in Nilgiris turns Iceland as min temperature drops to 0°C

As North India shivered in the prevailing biting cold, a village deep down south saw the mercury drop below 0°C.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 13:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 13:41 IST
TN village in Nilgiris turns Iceland as min temperature drops to 0°C
Large patches of grasslands in the Nilgiris district with frozen dew (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As North India shivered in the prevailing biting cold, a village deep down south saw the mercury drop below 0°C. Thalaikundha village in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu reported a minimum temperature of 0°C on Sunday.

The freezing cold in the village, situated in the upper reaches of Tamil Nadu, sent the locals, unaccustomed to such extremely low temperatures, scrambling for the warmer indoors while throwing life out of gear. Battling bitter cold, the locals were mostly confined indoors, according to sources.

One of the most prominent hill stations in South India, Ooty recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius. Large patches of grasslands in the Nilgiris district appeared something akin to a wonderland, with fresh dew drops, often called white frost, carpeting the green grass.

The white frost was noticed across several areas of the popular hill station, including Ooty Nagar, Thalikunda, HPF, Kanthal and Fingerpost. Up to an inch of snow was found on parked vehicles, with residents complaining of experiencing problems trying to fire up their cars.

According to local MeT officials, there has been significant variation in the day and night temperatures in recent weeks, with the maximum temperature hovering over 25 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

SpaceX preps for dual Falcon 9 launches on December 23

 United States
2
Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Anand's progressive Dairy Farmers await Vibrant Gujarat Summit

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' PTSD drug fails in mid-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
4
Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

Air India's first A350 aircraft arrives in Delhi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023