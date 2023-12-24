Left Menu

India's steel production grows 11 pc to 11.7 MT in Nov; global output at 145.5 MT: worldsteel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2023 14:10 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 14:10 IST
India
  • India

India has registered an increase of 11.4 per cent in its crude steel production at 11.7 million tonne (MT) in November this year, according to World Steel Association (worldsteel).

During January-November, the country's production was 12.1 per cent higher year on year (y-o-y) at 128.2 MT, the global body said in its latest report.

The global steel production in November was at 145.5 MT, 3.3 per cent up over same month in 2022. The world output rose marginally by 0.5 per cent to 1,715.1 MT in January-November 2023, worldsteel said.

China produced 76.1 MT steel in November, up 0.4 per cent over November 2022. It produced 952.1 MT in January-November, higher 1.5 per cent y-o-y.

In November, Japan's output fell 0.9 per cent to 7.1 MT, while the overall production was 2.8 per cent lower at 80 MT during January-November 2023.

The US produced 6.6 MT steel in last month and 73.9 MT in the eleven-month period of 2023.

Russia produced 6.4 MT in November and 70.2 MT in January-November 2023. South Korea's production stood at 5.4 MT in November and 61.3 MT in the 11-month period of 2023.

In November this year, Germany produced 2.7 MT, Türkiye produced 3 MT, and Brazil 2.7 MT.

With members in every major steel-producing country, Brussels-based worldsteel represents steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.

Its members represent around 85 per cent of the global steel production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

