Shows frustration of Pakistan: Defence expert after former cop shot dead by terrorists in J-K

In a blistering attack on neighbouring Pakistan after a former senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officer, Mohd. Shafi, was shot dead by terrorists while calling Muslims to the morning prayer (Aazan) at a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, defence expert Lt Gen (retd.) Sanjay Kulkarni (Retd) on Sunday said the brazen killing of an unarmed civilian inside a mosque betrays the 'frustration' of India's nuclear neighbour. The defence expert said overground terrorists and militant outfits linked to Pakistan can't digest how peace and normality are being restored in the erstwhile state.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Lt Gen (retd.) Kulkarni said, "This cowardly attack only goes to show the frustration of Pakistan as peace and normalcy are being restored in Kashmir. The rapid development strides, combined with a safe and secure ambience for locals to prosper, is something that these terror outfits linked to Pakistan cannot stomach." Amid the ongoing search for terrorists in the forests of Rajouri after an ambush attack claimed the lives of four soldiers, unidentified terrorists on Sunday opened fire at the former police officer while he was offering prayers at a mosque at Gantmulla in the Baramulla district.

In a swipe at a section of political leaders in the Valley, Kulkarni said they should refrain from giving public statements that trigger such incidents. "The leaders across political affiliations in Jammu and Kashmir to speak in one voice and condemn such incidents. (National Conference patriarch) Farooq Abdullah, while saying that Kashmir is an integral part of India, also makes public statements that trigger such incidents. Such statements should be avoided," the defence expert added.

Meanwhile, Md. Mustafa Mir, cousin of the slain former police officer, said he was home when he heard a loud noise in between the Aazan call (the morning call to prayer). However, he wasn't sure if the noise he heard was of gunshots ringing out. However, his daughter informed him that his cousin was shot dead.

"I received a message saying that my brother received four bullets," Mustafa Mir added. The area was cordoned off in the immediate aftermath of the incident. (ANI)

