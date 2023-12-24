Left Menu

J-K: Massive fire at Boniyar's main market, Army's swift response prevents loss of lives

Swift response of the Indian Army played a crucial role in controlling the fire and preventing any loss of life.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 14:17 IST
Army extinguishes massive fire in Boniyar's Main Market. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A massive fire broke out in the main market of Boniyar's Main Market in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, triggered by an electric short circuit, on Saturday night, officials said. The incident resulted in the complete destruction of many shops and property inside, according to an official statement.

However, the swift response of the Indian Army played a crucial role in controlling the fire and preventing any loss of life. Upon receiving reports of the fire, the Indian Army, stationed in Boniyar, immediately mobilised their resources, including water dozers, fire extinguishers and firefighting equipment, to the site. Their rapid action significantly contributed to containing the fire, ensuring no further spread or additional damage to the market or nearby structures, said the offical statement.

Subsequently, the fire service arrived at the scene to reinforce the firefighting efforts. The collaborative response of the Indian Army and the Fire Service effectively controlled the situation, demonstrating a coordinated and efficient approach to emergency management. The collaborative response to this incident highlights the importance of a well-coordinated effort between the military and civil services in addressing emergency situations.

The residents express their gratitude to the Indian Army for their prompt response and commendable efforts in preventing a more significant disaster. (ANI)

