Katra-Delhi Vande Bharat Express to halt at Udhampur, Kathua stations from Dec 30

The new Vande Bharat express train from Katra to Delhi starting from December 30 will have stops at Udhampur and Kathua railway stations, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday. Union Minister said that the train will have stops in Udhampur and Kathua, besides coming as a huge relief, provide ease of travel, ease of business and overall ease of living.

The minister expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for responding to the consistent demand for its stoppage in Kathua and Udhampur. "Heartening news for Udhampur and Kathua. Ever since the first Vande Bharat train started operating from Katra and Delhi in 2019, there has been a consistent demand for its stoppage in Kathua and Udhampur as well. Thanks, PM Narendra Modi, for responding to our request," the Union Minister said in a post on X.

"This will not only come as a huge relief but also provide ease of travel, ease of business and overall ease of living," he added. (ANI)

