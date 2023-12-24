PM Modi lauds Gita recitation event to be held in Kolkata

In a message ahead of the 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' programme, which is to be organised at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the initiative aimed at the recitation of the Gita by one lakh people is truly laudable. The event, which is organised by the Lokkho Konthe Gitapatha Committee -- an association of Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, Matilal Bharat Tirtha Seba Mission Ashram, and Akhil Bharatiya Sanskrit Porisad -- will see one lakh simultaneous chants of Bhagavad Gita verses as part of the programme.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi posted, "It is pleasing to learn about 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' at Parade Ground, Kolkata, organised jointly by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, Matilal Bharat Tirtha Scba Mission Ashram and Akhil Bharatiya Sanskrit Parishad. The initiative aimed at the recitation of the Oita by one lakh people is truly laudable." "Our cultural heritage is an amalgamation of lofty traditions, profound knowledge and philosophical-spiritual wisdom. Inclusivity, cultural diversity and harmony are our inherent strengths. From the times of Mahabhantt to our freedom movement, down to the present day, Srimad Bhagavad Gita continues to inspire one and all," PM Modi added in his post.

"Srimad Bhagavad Gita is a practical guide that imparts immense wisdom and gives a path to lead a meaningful life. It also serves as a handbook to navigate through the challenges of life. The pluralism of paths that the Gita offers is quintessential to Indian thought and culture," he wrote. "Whether it is Jnana, Bhakti, Karma or any other path, the Gita offers multiple different but eventually connected paths to attain progress. Such teachings transcend the boundaries of time and space, offering insights into the true nature of the world, one's own self and the entire universe," PM Modi added.

"I am positive that the recitation of Srimad Bhagavad Gita by such a huge gathering of people who have come together from different walks of life will not only boost social harmony but also infuse energy in our nation's development journey," he said. (ANI)

