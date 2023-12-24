Left Menu

AIMIM leader shot dead in Bihar's Siwan

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) district President Arif Jamal was allegedly shot dead by unidentified people in Bihar's Siwan on Saturday night, police said.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:32 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to officials, Jamal was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment.

The police were investigating the incident and trying to ascertain the reason behind it. According to police, the incident took place when Jamal was at his shop. Three assailants came on a bike and opened fire, one hit him in his stomach. He was first taken to Sadar Hospital but later shifted to a private hospital. The doctors at the private hospital confirmed that he was dead.

One of the person named Zakir who accompanied Arif Jamal while being taken to hospital said, "The incident took place between 8:30 PM and 9 PM. Jamal was at his shop under Hussainganj Police Station area when three assailants came on a bike and opened fire. One hit him in his stomach." In a post on X (formerly Twitter), AIMIM's spokesperson, Aadil Hasan, demanded strict action against the assailants and informed that other party officials are also reaching at the spot.

Aadil Hasan post was also reposted by AIMIM's chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

