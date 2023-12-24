Telangana CM Reddy promises Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance policy for gig workers, cab, auto drivers

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday promised to introduce a Rs 5 lakh accidental policy for gig workers such as those involved in food delivery, driving cabs and auto rickshaws, and medical care up to Rs 10 lakh under the Rajiv Arogyasri scheme. The Telangana chief minister also promised to make available an app that is being developed by T-Hub on the lines of Ola.

Chief Minister Reddy made the remarks at a meeting to find out the problems being faced by cab drivers, food delivery boys and auto drivers at Nampally Exhibition Grounds on Saturday. The CM inquired about the problems and challenges they were facing in their day-to-day work and assured that their problems would be addressed on priority.

CM Revanth Reddy said that the state government will take responsibility in providing them with social security. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already assured necessary measures to provide jobs and social security for unorganised workers.

The chief minister promised that his government would study the existing policy in Rajasthan and introduce an effective law in the Budget session of the Assembly. "Apart from eyeing profits, the organisations should also pay attention to the welfare of the workers and employees. The government will not hesitate to take stringent action against any big organisation that fails to follow the give-and-take policy," the CM said.

Reddy also instructed officials to extend Rs 2 lakh in financial assistance to the family of a food delivery boy, who jumped to his death after being chased by a dog four months ago. "A food delivery boy fell from the building after being chased by a dog and died four months ago. The previous government did not provide any assistance to the bereaved family. I believe the government should play the role of a benefactor during such incidents. I have instructed officials to collect the family details and provide Rs 2 lakh assistance from CMRF," he said during the event.

The CM advised cab drivers, food delivery boys and auto drivers to submit their applications either in digital or manual format in the Grama Sabhas to be organised from December 28 to January 6, 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)