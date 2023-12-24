Left Menu

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to 'Gandhi of Uttarakhand' on his 99th birth anniversary

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tributes to the pioneer of Uttarakhand state movement, Indramani Badoni Indramani Badon, on his 99th birth anniversary.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 15:40 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:40 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to Indramani Badoni (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tributes to the pioneer of Uttarakhand state movement, Indramani Badoni Indramani Badon, on his 99th birth anniversary. "On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Revered Indramani Badoni ji, pioneer of Uttarakhand state movement and excellent social worker, paid tribute to him by offering flowers at the government residence," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a post on X.

"The contribution made by you in building the state of Uttarakhand will always be unforgettable," he added. Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh also paid tribute to the 'Gandhi of Uttarakhand' in a post on X.

In 1994, Badoni began a fast unto death in Pauri to demand a separate Uttarakhand state. He was eventually put in Muzaffarnagar jail by the government. (ANI) "Respectful tribute to Indramani Badoni ji, the pioneer of the state building movement and known as 'Gandhi of Uttarakhand', on his birth anniversary. Your entire life was dedicated to social service, your sacrifice and dedication will always be a source of inspiration for us," Lt General Gurmit Singh posted on X.

Indramani Badoni, one of the leading influential figures in Uttarakhand, was also known as the 'Gandhi of Uttarakhand' for his non-violent movement for the creation of Uttarakhand as a separate state. In 1964, Badoni began a fast unto death in Pauri to demand a separate Uttarakhand state. He was eventually put in Muzaffarnagar jail by the government. (ANI)

