NCW takes stand for alleged sexual assault at Delhi's Hospital, demands arrest of accused

The Commission also sought a detailed report along with a copy of the F.I.R., within the next two days for a thorough review of the progress made in this investigation.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 15:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Commission for Women (NCW) directed the police officer concerned to thoroughly investigate the alleged sexual harassment at Burari Hospital in Delhi, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused individuals. The Commission also sought a detailed report along with a copy of the F.I.R., within the next two days for a thorough review of the progress made in this investigation.

"NCW has been made aware of distressing allegations through a recent media post, wherein several female workers from Burari Hospital have raised serious concerns about facing sexual harassment," read an official statement. According to NCW, the post highlights the inaction of both the hospital authorities and the police despite the victim's complaints. All female cleaning staff members have come forward, shedding light on the torment and inappropriate demands made by the hospital authorities to retain their employment.Despite the victims filing a First Information Report (F.I.R) against the accused individuals, Neeraj and Rajkumar, it is disconcerting to note that no substantial action has been taken even after more than five days, the NCW added.In response to this appalling situation, the NCW has conducted a preliminary assessment and identified the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 that appear relevant to the reported crime. Sections 509, 354, and 354-A of the Indian Penal Code have been prima facie observed in connection with this matter.The NCW vehemently condemns these reprehensible acts of sexual harassment against women. In light of the gravity of the situation, the Commission urgently directs the concerned police officer to thoroughly investigate the matter and invoke the aforementioned legal provisions against all accused individuals, if found guilty. It is imperative to ensure swift and stringent action against the perpetrators.Expressing deep concern over the delay and apparent negligence in handling this case by the Burari Police, the NCW calls for an inquiry into the conduct of the concerned police officer for potential dereliction of duty and procrastination.

The NCW demands the immediate arrest of the accused individuals, Neeraj and Rajkumar. Additionally, the Commission requests a comprehensive report, along with a copy of the F.I.R., to be submitted within the next two days for a thorough review of the progress made in this investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

