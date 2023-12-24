Chief Minister Eknath Shinde participates in cleanliness drive in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde participated in a cleanliness drive at Worli Naka in Mumbai on Sunday. The Chief Minister also announced that the 'Mumbai pattern' of cleanliness will be implemented in various cities of the state.

Speaking to ANI on the "deep" clean drive, CM Shinde said that people have also joined. "The deep clean drive is underway. Cleaning is being done in the whole of Mumbai region-wise. The purpose of this drive is to clean the roads in the city, scrubbing and removing the dirt."

"Huge manpower and equipment are being involved in this drive. People have also joined it," CM added. During the day, the Office of the Chief Minister informed in a post on its official social media account, X, that the CM also inspected the cleanliness and interacted with the citizens.

"On his way to Belasis Road, the Chief Minister stopped at the Mumbai Central Railway car shed as well as the bus shed to inspect the cleanliness and instructed the cleanliness drive personnel. On this occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with the citizens," the CMO tweeted. At Mazgaon, Maharana Pratap Chowk, CM, hailed the sanitation workers for playing a major role in the success of this campaign.

"Deep Clean campaign is being implemented to make Mumbai clean, beautiful and pollution-free. In this campaign, sanitation workers are the true 'heroes," the post added. The CMO informed that the Chief Minister praised these sanitation workers, saying that they have played a major role in the success of this campaign.

"The Chief Minister also announced on this occasion that this 'Mumbai pattern' of cleanliness will be implemented in various cities of the state," the CMO further added.(ANI)

