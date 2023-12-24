Left Menu

Delhi: Courier boy steals 40 mobiles using fake Aadhaar cards, arrested

The Delhi Police crime branch arrested a courier boy from Uttar Pradesh's Agra along with 40 mobile phones he acquired by doing fraud while working as a courier boy using fake Aadhaar cards, said police on Sunday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Police crime branch arrested a courier boy from Uttar Pradesh's Agra and seized 40 mobile phones he acquired by doing fraud while working as a courier boy using fake Aadhaar cards, said police on Sunday. The arrested accused, identified as Pradeep Singh (23) and a resident of Nagla Permal village under Kagarol police station in Agra, revealed that he used to gain jobs at different courier companies using fake Aadhaar cards and later used to flee with items he got for delivery.

According to Special CP Crime Ravinder Yadav, the crime branch has been working on the theft case registered under the Ghazipur police station in Delhi, in which more than 40 mobile phones and a smart watch were found stolen. Ravinder Yadav further said that details of 15 mobile phones were mentioned in the said case. So accordingly, technical as well as manual data was collected.

During the analysis of data, it was revealed that Pradeep had stolen all the articles by forged means. During technical surveillance, the location of the one mobile phone that was found stolen was traced in Agra. Subsequently, a police team reached Agra, and after restless efforts, one suspect, Pradeep Singh, was apprehended.

During sustained interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in theft cases and 15 mobile phones were recovered from his possession. Further, 25 more mobile phones and an Apple Watch were recovered from his house, said police. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that accused Pradeep Singh used his fake Aadhaar card to get the job at different courier companies.

Once his area of operation was confirmed by the courier company, he used to order the electronic items by a fake name and address, and when the items were received by him for delivery, he fled away with the items. After securing himself, he further sold these mobile phones in the market. By using this modus operandi, he earned handsome money, said the police. (ANI)

