Left Menu

PM Modi lauds collective efforts in organising 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' programme in Kolkata

The programme is organised jointly by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, Matilal Bharat Tirtha Seba Mission Ashram, and Akhil Bharatiya Sanskrit Parisad.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 17:14 IST
PM Modi lauds collective efforts in organising 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' programme in Kolkata
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' programme held at Parade Ground in West Bengal's Kolkata on Sunday. The programme is organised jointly by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, Matilal Bharat Tirtha Seba Mission Ashram, and Akhil Bharatiya Sanskrit Parisad.

Praising the initiative in a message addressing the programme, PM Modi said, "The initiative aimed at the recitation of the Gita by one lakh people is truly laudable." Highlighting India's rich cultural heritage, the Prime Minister emphasised the profound knowledge and spiritual wisdom embedded in our traditions.

"Our cultural heritage is an amalgamation of lofty traditions, profound knowledge and philosophical-spiritual wisdom. Inclusivity, cultural diversity and harmony are our inherent strengths. From the times of Mahabharat to our freedom movement, down to the present day, Srimad Bhagavad Gita continues to inspire one and all," the message read. He acknowledged the Gita's pluralism, offering diverse paths like Jnana, Bhakti, Karma, and others, all leading to interconnected progress.

"The pluralism of paths that the Gita offers is quintessential to Indian thought and culture. Whether it is Jnana, Bhakti, Karma or any other path, the Gita offers multiple different but eventually connected paths to attain progress," it mentioned. The Prime Minister expressed optimism that the massive recitation of the Gita by people from diverse backgrounds will not only enhance social harmony but also energise the nation's development journey.

PM Modi also extended his best wishes to the organisers of the 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023