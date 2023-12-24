Left Menu

Three juveniles arrested for killing man in South East Delhi

As per the police, the accused juveniles revealed in the interrogation that they murdered Azad because the deceased had tried to sexually assault one of the accused juveniles on various occasions.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Three minors have been apprehended for allegedly killing a 25-year-old man in the Nizamuddin area of south-east Delhi, said the police. The deceased has been identified as Azad, a resident of Nizam Nagar in the old settlement of Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti.

According to Delhi Police, "Information was received at the Police Station regarding the apprehension of three suspects by emergency response vehicle (ERV) staff. On inquiry, the suspects were identified as juveniles." During the investigation, locals of the Nizamuddin Basti disclosed that the juvenile trio murdered Azad and that his dead body was found at Amir Khusro Park near Sundar Nagar in South Delhi.

"Upon their confession, the investigating officer (IO) reached the spot with the accused trio and discovered a half-burnt body lying in Khusro Park," said police. Further, the crime team inspected the crime scene and sent the body to AIIMS Hospital.

Subsequently, a case under sections 302/201/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and the Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) was formally apprehended. During further investigation and interrogation, the trio revealed that on December 21, at about 10.00 PM, they had committed the murder.

As per the police, the accused juveniles also revealed in the interrogation that they murdered Azad because the deceased had tried to sexually assault one of the accused juveniles. With the intent to take revenge, the trio brutally assaulted the deceased and then murdered him, according to the police.

"The accused trio had also tried to burn the body of the deceased and tried to destroy the evidence. The weapons for committing the offence has also been recovered," added the police. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

