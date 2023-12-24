UP: 8671 TB patients notified in private hospitals during Yogi govt's special week-long drive

In a special campaign conducted in Uttar Pradesh from December 7 to 14 to ensure notification of patients undergoing treatment for tuberculosis (TB) in private hospitals, the state government has notified 8,671 TB patients. Notably, the state government had set a target of notifying 2,24,300 patients in private hospitals this year, and by December 6, notifications of 1,95,050 TB patients had already been done. Through the campaign, this number has increased to 2,03,721.

Dr Shailendra Bhatnagar, Joint Director (TB)/State TB Control Program Officer, mentioned that efforts are being made to achieve the hundred per cent target as per the Chief Minister's vision. Dr Bhatnagar said that the entire attention of the Yogi government is on increasing TB screening, conducting prompt tests, and initiating prompt treatment for confirmed TB patients. In addition to this, under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, a monthly amount of Rs 500 is being transferred to the bank accounts for the treatment of patients as well as ensuring proper nutrition.

Moreover, notification of TB patients in private hospitals on the Nikshay portal will make it easier for them to avail the benefits of the Nikshay Poshan Yojana and connect them with Nikshay Mitras. This makes it possible for TB patients to receive emotional support along with proper nutrition during treatment, which can contribute to their speedy recovery. The Director-General of Medical and Health Services, Dr Deepa Tyagi, had directed all the Chief Medical Officers and District Tuberculosis Officers in the state regarding the special campaign, emphasizing the need to increase notifications and ensure that the missed patients are notified on the Nikshay portal.

During the week-long special campaign, the highest number of notifications were done through private hospitals in Kanpur City with 829, followed by 597 in Lucknow, 551 in Ghaziabad, 519 in Agra, and 309 in Mathura. In these districts, volunteer organizations like HLFPPT and Doctors For You are also assisting in increasing notifications from private hospitals, as per government data. In the year 2023, a target has been set for notifying TB patients through private hospitals for every district in the state.

Twelve districts in the state have already surpassed this target. Among these districts, Mathura has exceeded its target of 10,000 by notifying 13,103 TB patients through private hospitals by December 14. Similarly, Bareilly has notified 8,821 patients against its target of 8,200, Ayodhya has notified 2,783 against its target of 2,400, Meerut has notified 6,644 against its target of 6,300, Bijnor has notified 3,585 against its target of 3,000, Aligarh has notified 6,550 against its target of 6,000, Gorakhpur has notified 6,355 against its target of 5,000, Ballia has notified 1,907 against its target of 1,800.

Additionally, Jaunpur district has surpassed its target of 3,700 by notifying 3,947, Pratapgarh has notified 858 against its target of 800, Gautam Buddh Nagar has notified 4,452 against its target of 4,400, and Amethi has notified 517 against its target of 500 TB patients through private sectors by December 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)