Advancement of kisan drones provides an effective, efficient technique in agriculture sector: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated how the advancement of drones in the agriculture sector has increased farmers' earnings and improved their quality of life.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 18:12 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Sharing an article by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister's Office posted on X said that the Union Health Minister explains how the advancement of Kisan drones provides an effective and efficient technique for the application.

"Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya explains how the advancement of kisan drones provides an effective and efficient technique for the application of liquid fertilisers, leading to an increase in farmers' earnings and improving their quality of life," the PMO stated. (ANI)

