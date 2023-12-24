Left Menu

CISC Lt Gen JP Mathew flags off JSW-NDA car rally at National War Memorial marking 75 years of NDA

The Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Lt Gen JP Mathew flagged off the Delhi to Gwalior leg of the JSW-NDA Car Rally from the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Sunday, as part of the celebrations marking the 75 glorious years of the National Defence Academy.

Lt Gen JP Mathew flags off JSW-NDA car rally (Photo/Defence Ministry). Image Credit: ANI
The Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC) Lt Gen JP Mathew flagged off the Delhi to Gwalior leg of the JSW-NDA Car Rally from the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Sunday, as part of the celebrations marking the 75 glorious years of the National Defence Academy. Defence Ministry said that this rally was initiated as a heartfelt tribute to Operation 'Badli,' which traces its roots to 1954 under the stewardship of Maj Gen Enayat Habibullah. Beginning its journey from Dehradun, the rally will navigate through significant armed forces stations such as Gwalior, MHOW, Nashik, and Mumbai, culminating its 1800 km odyssey at the National Defence Academy in Pune within six days.

Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Vice Chief of Navy Staff Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, the officiating Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tarun Kumar Aich, Commandant NDA Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, and other senior officers from the three Armed Forces were present on the occasion. Mahindra Auto's support for the rally was recognized in facilitating vehicle replacements from Mumbai. Furthermore, HQ IDS and INS India received acknowledgement for their crucial administrative and logistical support.

As the rally embarks on its challenging journey, it stands as a testament to the valour, bravery, and sacrifices that define the NDA's legacy. The event concluded with heartfelt gratitude extended to the senior officers present, Mahindra Auto, organizers, participants, and all contributors, echoing a collective call for sustained dedication to excellence, integrity, and nation-building, defence ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

