Left Menu

'Adiyos 2023' cycling ride marks culmination of year with 35 enthusiastic riders in Shimla

The 35-kilometre ride commenced from Navbahar and traversed through the scenic route to Daak Bangla Mashobra, offering participants a breathtaking journey through picturesque landscapes.

ANI | Updated: 24-12-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 19:06 IST
'Adiyos 2023' cycling ride marks culmination of year with 35 enthusiastic riders in Shimla
Representative Image (Source: pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a spirited celebration of camaraderie and a shared love for cycling, the Shimla Cycling Association, Cultsports, and HASTPA Outdoors organized the 'Adiyos 2023' cycling ride in Shimla. The event which was held on the last Sunday of the year saw the participation of 35 passionate riders.

The cycling ride event was also a culmination of a year filled with enthusiastic Sunday rides organized by the association. The 35-kilometre ride commenced from Navbahar and traversed through the scenic route to Daak Bangla Mashobra, offering participants a breathtaking journey through picturesque landscapes.

Adding a touch of creativity and artistry to the event, a captivating flow arts session was conducted by renowned flow artist Nitesh Sharma, providing an extra dimension of enjoyment and entertainment for the riders and spectators alike. "This ride encapsulated not just a cycling journey, but also a celebration of community, fitness, and the beauty of Shimla's landscapes," expressed Mohit Sood, President of the Shimla Cycling Association.

"We aim to not only promote tourism but also elevate the sport of mountain biking in our state. Cycling is not just a sport. It's an experience that connects people with nature and promotes a healthy lifestyle," he said. The Adiyos 2023 cycling ride echoed the commitment of the organizing bodies to promote tourism and the sport of mountain biking in the state.

As the year drew to a close, the event symbolized the enthusiasm and passion of the community towards cycling and the outdoors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023