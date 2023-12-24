Uttar Pradesh: Historic Roman Catholic Church in Meerut's Sardhana decked up ahead of Christmas

The historic Roman Catholic Church of Sardhana town in Meerut City has been decorated ahead of the Christmas festival in Uttar Pradesh. The historic church is known as the Basilica of Our Lady of Grace and is dedicated to the Virgin Mary.

The church is the largest in North India and has been preserving its grandeur as an unmatched example of art for the past two hundred years. The church was built by Begum Samru, a Muslim Nautch girl of 14 who married a European mercenary soldier, Walter Reinhardt Sombre.

Samru converted to Roman Catholicism in 1781 and adopted the name Joanna Nobilis. She is regarded as the only Catholic ruler in India and ruled the Principality of Sardhana in the 18th and 19th centuries. Meanwhile, the festive spirit is in the air as churches in Srinagar gear up for Christmas celebrations. The city is adorned with twinkling lights, and colourful decorations and the sweet melodies of Christmas carols can be heard echoing through churches.

As part of the preparations for the impending festivities, churches are being decorated with Christmas trees and vivid floral arrangements. The Christmas season offers joy and happiness to the Srinagar community. Families gather in churches to plan for the event. Srinagar's churches are ready to invite everyone to share in the celebrations of this unique time of year.

With the festive fervour in the air, the Khan market in Delhi is also lined up with stalls selling Santa caps, trees, reindeer, wreaths, candles and other items of decor while the stores are decorated with baubles and fir trees, marking the arrival of Christmas. Revellers could be seen rummaging through the stores to purchase decorative items such as pine trees, Santa replicas and garlands for the festival.

Tourists have started flocking to the hill towns of Himachal Pradesh with family and friends ahead of the festival. Several tourists are coming to Shimla and Manali to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with their families and friends.

Many parts of India come alive with the festive spirit of Christmas. With this, several streets in Aizawl, Mizoram, were also decorated and lit up ahead of the festival. Christmas is an annual festival celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed by billions of people worldwide on December 25 as a religious and cultural event.

Many, but not all, countries observe Christmas as a holiday. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations. Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities.

Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before the festival.

