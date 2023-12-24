Uttarakhand: CM Dhami extends greetings on Christmas eve

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has greeted all the people of the state, especially the people of the Christian community, on the occasion of Christmas. In his message issued on this occasion, the Chief Minister has said that this festival of Christmas gives us the message of following ideals like service, sacrifice, love and compassion.

The Chief Minister said that the Christmas festival is a celebration of the spirit of brotherhood and sharing of happiness. Uttarakhand has a great tradition of celebrating all the festivals together. Christmas is observed to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Carol singing, dazzling Christmas lights, and decked-out Christmas trees entice folks to join in the celebrations on December 25.

Many, but not all, countries observe Christmas as a holiday. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations. Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities. Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before the festival.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami participated in the mega march, 'Modi hai na', organised by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. "Addressed the god-like crowd of thousands who participated in the huge youth march 'Modi Hai Na' organized by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Dehradun," the Chief Minister wrote in a post on 'X'.

"Today, under the leadership and guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, all-round and all-round development of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is taking place. Youth power is getting employment opportunities in many fields. Mother power is also being strengthened today through various schemes," he added. (ANI)

