Rusted mortar shell defused in J-K's Samba

A bomb disposal squad of Jammu and Kashmir Police defused an old rusted mortar shell in a controlled explosion in Samba district on Sunday, officials said.

24-12-2023
A bomb disposal squad of Jammu and Kashmir Police defused an old rusted mortar shell in a controlled explosion in Samba district on Sunday, officials said. The mortar shell was found lying in a field in Regal, a border village in Samba, they added.

Acting on the information, the bomb disposal squad reached the spot and recovered the mortar shell. "The explosive weapon was taken to an isolated place and later safely destroyed in a controlled explosion. There is no loss reported after motar shell deflection," police added.

Furthermore, the Samba Police have taken cognizance. (ANI)

