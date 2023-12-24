"Historic day for humanity in WB," says BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path in Kolkata

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee lauded the 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' programme on Sunday and said that it was a historic day for the existence of humanity and that everybody should come forward to pay tributes to the culture and tradition on the event held at the Parade Ground in West Bengal's Kolkata. "Look, today is a very historic day for the existence of humanity. This is where we come from and from where our culture and roots belong. The Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path program is the most historic day being celebrated today in West Bengal. Leaving behind politics, everybody should come forward and pay tribute to their culture and tradition," Chatterjee told ANI.

The programme was jointly organised by Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, Matilal Bharat Tirtha Seba Mission Ashram, and Akhil Bharatiya Sanskrit Parisad. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path initiative and said, "The initiative aimed at the recitation of the Gita by one lakh people is truly laudable."

Highlighting India's rich cultural heritage, the Prime Minister emphasised the profound knowledge and spiritual wisdom embedded in our traditions. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the Gita's pluralism, offering diverse paths like Jnana, Bhakti, Karma, and others, all leading to interconnected progress.

Several other leaders from West Bengal also extended their wishes to countrymen on the 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' program. West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar said, "This is the beginning of a new era in Bengal. Brigade Parade Ground has witnessed several political meetings and gatherings but never a big religious programme."

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh also called the event a 'historic moment' and said, "Lakhs of people will do 'Gita Path' in the presence of several saints. This is a historic moment." Likewise, speaking to ANI on the Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path, BJP leader Saumitra Khan said, "Leaving aside politics, every Hindu must do Gita Path."

Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path is a program where around 100,000 people will chant the Bhagavad Gita together. The program was scheduled for December 24 at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. (ANI)

