Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Paddy bonus of Rs 3.7k cr pending for 2 years to be disbursed on Monday

Farmers who have sold their paddy in societies as per the pre-determined quantity have also been given the facility to sell the difference of the newly prescribed quantity of paddy, an official said.Last year, the state government had procured 15 quintals paddy per acre.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 24-12-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2023 19:59 IST
Chhattisgarh: Paddy bonus of Rs 3.7k cr pending for 2 years to be disbursed on Monday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh will disburse paddy bonus of Rs 3716.38 crore pending for two years to farmers on Monday on the occasion of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday, which is observed nationwide as Good Governance Day.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will be the chief guest at the function, which will be held at 1pm at Bendri village in Raipur district, while others who will attend include Deputy CMs Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma.

''The state government has begun procurement of 21 quintals of paddy per acre at Rs. 3,100 per quintal besides distributing tokens for it. Farmers who have sold their paddy in societies as per the pre-determined quantity have also been given the facility to sell the difference of the newly prescribed quantity of paddy,'' an official said.

''Last year, the state government had procured 15 quintals paddy per acre. The state government has to procure about 130 lakh tonnes of paddy for the Kharif marketing year 2023-24,'' the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit volume growth in 2024

FMCG flavours: Better volumes, rural demand revival uptick and double-digit ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023